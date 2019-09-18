PM Modi on nostalgia trek

There is nothing like nostalgia. On his 69th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared several of his old photographs on Twitter and asked people to share their memories with him on his website.

"Reliving precious moments and special memories," he said, adding that he has been receiving old photos from friends. "I have been receiving many old photos from various friends. I am sharing a few such photos with a request - if you have such memories, kindly share them with me," he added.

PM Modi also shared a link where people can upload their memories with him. Incidentally, PM celebrated his birthday with mother Heeraben, who lives near Gandhinagar. He had lunch with his mother and later met his neighbours.

PM Modi got a "digital" gift from the BJP on his birthday. The gift is a digital compilation of Modi's journey thus far divided into four chapters - "Childhood, young NaMo, Modi, and for the first time since Independence".

The childhood chapter recalls Modi's acts of bravery and recounts anecdotes about how he swam across a lake infested with crocodiles and hoisted a flag atop a temple while he was aged just seven or eight.

"Even as a young boy, Narendra never thought of any work as 'big' or 'small'," claims the infographics titled "The Story of Mother India's beloved son".

It was a busy day for PM Modi with some leisurely indulgence. He took a stroll along the Sardar Sarovar Dam site – on a rope bridge that has been constructed across the river for sports enthusiasts; visited a cactus garden and released a basket full of fluttering butterflies.

He also found time to take a ride on a special jeep in the Jungle Safari Tourist Park in Kevadiya. Earlier, before landing at Kevadiya, the PM did an aerial survey of the Statue of Liberty.