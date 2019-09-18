29-year-old sub-inspector shoots self while on bandobast duty for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kevadia

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old sub-inspector shot himself while on bandobast duty for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kevadia.

According to DNA, the sub-inspector was identified as PSI NC Finavia, he was attached with the Navsari police and was on duty at Kevadia colony. He killed himself with his colleagues gun. The 29-year-old cop shot himself outside the Kevadia Colony Circuit House at around 10.30 am. A complaint has been lodged with the Kevadiya police station. PM Modi was inspecting the tourist facilities at the Statue of Unity when the incident happened.

Police have told the leading that Finavia borrowed the service revolver of his friend MB Konkani stating that he wanted to have a picture with the weapon. After he got hold of the weapon, he put it to his forehead and shot himself, police revealed. The victim died on the spot and his body has been sent to Rajpipla for post-mortem.