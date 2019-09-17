West Bengal court to hear Rajiv Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

Kolkata: A district sessions court on Tuesday admitted the anticipatory bail plea filed by senior IPS officer and former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the CBI scanner in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam.

Kumar's counsels moved the petition at the North 24 Parganas District Sessions Court in Barasat, after the MP, MLA special court in Barasat turned down his plea on Tuesday morning saying it had no jurisdiction in the case.

The matter will come up for hearing after 2 p.m on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the CBI has moved a plea for issue of non-bailable warrant against Kumar at the MP, MLA special court in Barasat, alleging that he evaded its summons for questioning in the scam.

"He had moved a petition at the MP, MLA special court. But judge Sanjib Daruka after an academical discussion said he does not have jurisdiction for hearing under Section 438 (Direction for grant of bail to person apprehending arrest) in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Under the Supreme Court guidelines, he cannot hear this case under section 438," said the CBI counsel.

Kumar's lawyers had served an advance copy of his bail application to the CBI counsels. "It is on this basis that the CBI lawyers appeared before the judge," the CBI lawyer said.