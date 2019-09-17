UP government move to include 17 OBCs in SC list ‘selfish, political’: Mayawati

Lucknow: After the Allahabad High Court stayed the notification to include 17 OBC groups in the Scheduled Castes list, BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said such government decisions are "guided by total selfish political motives" but effects the entire society. She said the move was "most unfortunate".

"The news of the high court staying the forcible declaration of 17 OBCs as Scheduled Castes in Uttar Pradesh is naturally in limelight today. Such decisions guided by total selfish political motives do not affect any party/government but the entire society gets affected by it. Most unfortunate," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.