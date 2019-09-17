PM Narendra Modi 69th birthday: WhatsApp pitches in with NaMo stickers, here is how you can download it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, September 17. Being the most followed global leader on social media, next only to US President Donald Trump, die-hard Modi fans can now celebrate his birthday via Whatsapp. Modi themed Whatsapp sticker apps can be found on Play Store.

You can download any of these apps of your choice and share them with your friends and family. These sticker apps will be available free of cost on the Play Store. All one needs to do is search for Narendra Modi WhatsApp stickers or Modi WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store. A list of apps will pop up on the screen. One can choose and install the preferred apps.

Once the app is installed the app has to be opened and the stickers that one want to use selected. The “+” icon needs to be tapped, then “Yes” has to be selected when “Add to WhatsApp” is prompted. It is as simple as that and fans can celebrate the prime minister’s special day.

Steps to download the WhatsApp Stickers:

Step1: A list of apps will be displayed on the screen

Step 2: Choose and install the preferred app

Step 3: Once they are installed

Step 4: Open the app and select the stickers that you want

Step 5: Tap on the "+" icon, then press "Yes" when "Add to WhatsApp" is prompted