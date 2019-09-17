Ola to hire over 100 freshers from premium business schools and institutes across India

New Delhi: Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it plans to hire over 100 freshers from top engineering colleges and B-schools for roles ranging from product developers and research engineers to business analysts over the next 6-12 months.

Ola is targeting premium business schools and institutes across the country, including IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow) as well as institutes like XLRI, ISB, NIT, BITS Pilani and IITs (Delhi, Madras, Roorkee and Guwahati) amongst others as part of its campus placement programme - Campus Connect, Ola said in a statement.

"The company will be hiring more than 100 software developers, research engineers, business analysts, product developers, management graduates, program managers to its team over the next 6 to 12 months," it added. Ola's current workforce is estimated to be at over 7,000 employees across areas like mobility, financial services, food and fleet management.