Modi govt sensitive; aware of concerns of industries: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Trying to allay apprehensions of India Inc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Modi government is "sensitive" and looking into the difficulties being faced by businessmen, including those related to reforms initiatives.

Shah also attributed to some of the problems being faced by industries due to the global economic slowdown.

"I understand your difficulties, your apprehensions. There may be uncertainties. But it is a sensitive and non-corrupt government," he said addressing an event of the All India Management Association (AIMA). Talking about the reforms initiatives taken by the government, Shah said there may be some initial problems but such difficulties will be over soon. He asked industries to face them as "they will bring overall good for everyone". "There were some teething problems in the GST. But tell me in which big decision there is no theething problems. But we have been able to collect over Rs 1 lakh crore (in a single month) on many occasions. There may be a need to take a few corrective steps. "You have to undergo little difficulties initially but at the end reforms brings the larger good," he said.

Shah said the government was putting in place rules and regulations without any fair and favour. "You may have apprehensions that so many inquiries. But rule of law has to be brought," he said. Shah said the government wants to expedite industrial activities and trying to provide all assistance, including proving a suitable platform to startups.