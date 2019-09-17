Kerala freezes decision on new MVA implementation

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala govt will write to the Centrre over the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and has put on hold the decision on its implementation in the state.

"The Union minister himself said that he is going to issue an order that state govt can modify the fines according to their convenience. So we have decided to wait," said AK Saseendran, Transport Minister.

He further said that several states have openly rejected the new rules. "We are not collecting fine, but using this as an awareness campaign period. We will be writing to Central govt.

We have requested the Centre to either give permission to state for modification or the Centre should itself announce an ordinance so as to modify the Act," he added.

The new Motor Vehicles Act has enhanced the penalties for traffic violations and erring drivers.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the amended Act last month and it was implemented in many states across the nation from September 1.