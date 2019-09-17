IndiGo Delhi-Istanbul flight takes off without passengers luggage

A flight from Delhi to Istanbul, took off without the checked-in luggage of most of its passengers due to payload restrictions resulting from heavy headwinds. IndiGo, which was flying the passengers to Istanbul, left behind the luggage of the entire aircraft back in Delhi.

According to Indian Express, The Gurgaon-based airline operates two daily flights from Delhi to the Turkish capital — one of which is on the Airbus A320neo aircraft with 180/186 seats and the other is on the larger A321neo with a seating capacity of 222. Several passengers, who have travelled on Delhi-Istanbul flights on Saturday and Sunday, have given vent to their ire on social media after reaching their destination without luggage.

IndiGo operates two flights daily on Delhi-Istanbul route. The two flights -- 6E15 and 6E11 -- depart from Delhi daily at 11.45 am and 2 pm, respectively. The low-cost carrier uses its A320neo and A321neo aircraft on this route. IndiGo passenger Chandrika Garg tweeted on Monday, "@IndiGo6E Brazen apathy shown by you guys. I, along with other passengers on flight 6E11 on September 14, still haven't received my luggage at Istanbul Airport...Stranded, no luggage/essential medicines/documents. Your service centre in India not helping. @MoCA_GoI help pls." @MoCA_GoI is the Twitter handle for the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Another passenger Manoj Jaiswal said on Twitter that he travelled on the same 6E11 flight on Saturday "with not a single baggage on-board." Passengers travelling on 6E 11 flight on Sunday (September 15) also underwent the same experience. A passenger named Chinmay Dabke tweeted on Monday that he travelled on 6E11 flight on Sunday and the "airline did not load the luggage of the entire flight."

"Not a single passenger got their luggage," he added. Gautam Saraf, who was also travelling on the same flight on Sunday, tweeted his boarding pass on Monday morning and complained that he has not received his check-in luggage. The A320neo and A321neo aircraft used by IndiGo are narrow-body aircraft. In case there are strong headwinds, the plane has to carry higher amount of fuel, necessitating unloading of passengers and their baggage to reduce weight.