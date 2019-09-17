IAF successfully test fires Astra air-to-air missile

New Delhi: India's indigenously designed air-to-air missile Astra was successfully test-fired from the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

The beyond-visual-range missile was launched from Sukhoi-30 MKI as a part of user trials.

A defence official said as part of the trial, the live aerial target was engaged accurately demonstrating the capability of the first indigenous air-to-air missile. "The mission profile was executed in a text book manner," said an official.