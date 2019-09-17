I am not joining any political party: Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai: Amid speculation that the Shiv Sena might be her next choice after quitting the Congress recently, actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Tuesday sought to put such reports to rest, saying she is not joining any political party.

Urmila's clarification comes in the wake of reports that she was in touch with Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar since she walked out of the Congress, and might consider joining the Sena, the main constituent of the BJP-led Maharashtra and Central governments.