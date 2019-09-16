Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of boat accident site in Godavari river

Rajahmundry: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted an aerial survey of Sunday's boat accident site in Godavari river.The Chief Minister flew in a helicopter over Kuchuluru in East Godavari district where the boat with over 60 tourists capsized. Accompanied by Home Minister Sucharita, Reddy took off from Vijayawada and took the aerial survey while on his way to Rajahmundry.

Rescue workers have so far pulled out 12 bodies from the river. Officials said 27 people were rescued while the search was on for the missing. The Chief Minister will hold a meeting later in the day with officials to review the rescue and relief operations.