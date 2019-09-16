Top stories of the day (Highlights)

MUMBAI:

Metro III will help reduce carbon emissions

The BMC is leaving no stone unturned to justify and defend its decision to allow cutting of 2185 trees to pave way for the Metro III car shed at Aarey Colony, the city’s only green lung. The civic body has claimed that the controversial Metro III line, once made operational, would help in reducing the carbon emissions.

This claim has been made in its latest reply filed in the Bombay High Court in response to a petition filed by activist Zoru Bhathena, who has challenged the decision of the Tree Authority to allow felling of 2185 trees for the Metro III car shed.

Bombay High Court to MahaRERA: Decide if RERA is applicable

In a respite to the residents of the Wadala-based New Cuffe Parade apartments, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Adjudicating Officer or the judge of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) to decide if the provisions of the RERA law be invoked against Lodha developers in the ca­se.

A bench of Justices Satya­ranjan Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel recently pass­ed an order, disposing of a petition filed by the residents led by Sanjay Phulwaria.

Pakistani people treat all Indians as relatives: Sharad Pawar

In potentially controversial statements, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has lavished praises on the people of Pakistan and alleged that the ruling BJP is spreading “misinformation”.

“People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but that is far from the truth. Such comments are being made only for political gains, without realising the actual situation in Pakistan,” Pawar said at a meeting of minority community members at the party office on Saturday evening.

Mumbai can be turned into a tourist hotspot

The Maharashtra government recently announced it will buy two land parcels, one in Jammu and another in Kashmir on October 31, the day the central laws will come into force.

The procured plots will be used to develop tourism resorts. Maharashstra will be the first state to procure land in the Valley.

The government added private players will be roped in for the upkeep of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts, forts and historic properties not protected by Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI). The resolution will allow the players to lease out properties for commercial purposes.

Mumbai: 4 booked for cheating Airoli bank of Rs 72 lakh

Four men were booked for cheating an Airoli-based bank of Rs 72 lakh on the pretext of procuring a car loan from a private bank. The accused men had approached Axis Bank through a financial services institution and obtained a loan for cars, which already had unpaid loan due on them.

The scam came to light after the accused people stopped paying the loan instalments. Airoli Police have booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating.

My husband always wanted to die on battleground, fighting for his nation: Wife of Ashoka Chakra awardee Nazir Wani

For a soldier, there is nothing greater than his country and the same was the case for Ashok Chakra Awardee, Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani whose dream was to die on the battleground while fighting for his country, said his wife Mehjbeen Akhtar.

Brimming with nostalgia, Mehjbeen delivered her first-ever speech on stage, during an event, 'Hero of The Nation' organised here on Sunday Wani lost his life in a counter-terrorism operation last year and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award.

Stay at this Bollywood style hostel in Mumbai for only Rs 600 per night

Commuting in Mumbai as a first hand traveller can be a task. Top that with an overnight stay and things get heavier on the pockets of bag-packers in this maximum city. However, coming to your rescue in a typical filmy style, in this dorm located in the suburbs that provides shelter on a budget.

Bollywood Bed & Breakfast, located in Kalina is offering rooms at the cost of dinner for two in Mumbai. With an elaborate interior that screams Bollywood, it is decked up with facilities like any other hotel, but is as quirky as the idea of solo travelling to Indian folks.

Maharashtra assembly election: Shiv Sena to go solo if talks with BJP fail?

Ahead of Maharashtra state assembly election, Shiv Sena is forming another plan, where it will go solo if the seat-sharing talks between the Sena-BJP fail.

According to Hindustan Times, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of party MPs, MLAs, divisional heads (vibhaag pramukhs) at his residence ‘Matoshree’ on Sunday to take stock of the preparation and vetted the list of probable candidates for all 288 seats.

INDIA:

'If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir': CJI Ranjan Gogoi

On Monday while Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that he would personally visit Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is "very very serious" if people were unable to approach the high court. "I will myself visit Srinagar," he said.

Godavari Boat Tragedy: Indian Navy helicopter finds no survivors or bodies

An Indian Navy helicopter on Monday completed a search mission and found no survivors or bodies in the aftermath of the Godavari boat tragedy. Even the debris of the boat was not sighted, the Navy said.

"A UH 3H helicopter took off from Rajmundary Airport at 7.30 am. It carried out multiple searches from the accident site at Devipatnam to Pollavaram for 3 hours and 15 minutes. No survivors or bodies were sighted as well as no debris of the boat was sighted. UH-3H landed back at 1100 hrs," the Indian Navy said. "Chetak helicopter has now taken off for next search," it added.

India spent Rs 22,000-Rs 26,000 crore on Swachh Bharat Mission's information, education and communication activities

To make the Swachh Bharat Mission a success, India mobilised huge resources for information, education and communication (IEC) activities, with a new report estimating that the cash expenditure by the government, private sector, and the development community to be between Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in five years since the programme's launch.

Of this cash spend, around 20 per cent was spent by the erstwhile Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, around 35 per cent by the state sanitation departments, around 25 per cent by other government ministries, and around 20 per cent by the private sector and the development sector collectively, said the report by consultancy firm Dalberg Advisors.

Delhi police seizes over 12500 quarter illicit liquor in a single day

Over 12,500 quarters of illicit liquor were seized from Outer North district of the city in a single day under 'Roko-Toko' scheme on Sunday, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"More than 12500 quarters of illicit liquor recovered in a single day during patrolling and picket checking by Outer-North district. To curb the menace of illegal transportation and sale of illicit liquor, pickets were deployed at different static locations and patrolling teams were deployed to cover all arterial roads in all the police stations of Outer North District," Police said in a statement.

IIT Delhi urges HRD Ministry to examine Australia's HELP programme for Indian students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi has urged the central government to emulate Australia and extend income-contingent loans to the students to cover their tuition fees and seek repayment only after they find employment.

Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry is currently examining the matter, R Subramaniam, Secretary Higher Education in the HRD Ministry confirmed to ANI.

May God bless this country: Chidambaram tweets on economy from Tihar Jail

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram who is in Tihar jail and turned 74-years old on Monday spoke of the state of the country's economy. Asking his family to tweet on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "My thoughts today are about the economy. Just one statistic tells the story. Export growth in August was -6.05 per cent. No country has achieved GDP growth of 8 per cent without exports growing at 20 per cent a year," he is reminded that he is 74-years-old but at heart, he feels 74-years-young."May God bless this country," read the subsequent tweet.

SC agrees to entertain J&K People's Conference plea against abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to entertain a petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) challenging the President's Rule imposed in the state and abrogation of provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the state. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer tagged the petition filed by JKPC along with petitions which have been referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for examining the legal validity of the Presidential order on abrogation of Article 370 from the state.

BJP wants NRC in Bihar, JD-U not in the mood

With Assembly polls due next year, the BJP in Bihar has adopted an aggressive approach on the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state despite apprehensions of the ally Janata Dal-United.

A day after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Gopal Narayan Singh demanded NRC exercise in Bihar without any delay, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday strongly pitched for NRC to flush out Bangladeshi infiltrators.

WORLD:

Saudi attack is a sure recipe for price spike

In dramatic escalation of tension, Iran on Sunday dismissed US accusations it was behind drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, suggesting the United States was looking for an excuse to retaliate against the Islamic republic.

‘‘Such fruitless and blind accusations and remarks are incomprehensible and meaningless," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying in a statement.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had condemned Iran after Saturday's attacks, which knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

Imran Khan admits Pakistan can lose war

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan does not discount the possibility of losing a conventional war with India, which may constrain it to engage in a nuclear conflict.

"If Pakistan, God forbid, is fighting a conventional war and we are losing and if a country is strapped for choice: either we surrender or se fight till death for freedom, I know Pakistanis will fight to death for their freedom," he said.

Donald Trump to join PM Narendra Modi at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston

US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event which will take place in Houston next week, confirmed the White House on Sunday.

"On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India," said White House Press Secretary, in a statement. "The event, "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures," is expected to draw tens of thousands of people", it added.

Hong Kong returns to violence with tear gas and Molotovs

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas and water cannons at hardcore pro-democracy protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs on Sunday, tipping the violence-plagued city back into chaos after a brief lull in clashes.

Tens of thousands of people defied authorities to march through the streets of the city in an unsanctioned rally on Sunday, the latest expression of a popular revolt that has raged for the last 99 days.

Pakistan committed to send 1st astronaut by 2022: Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the country was committed to send its first astronaut to space by 2022.

China would collaborate with Pakistan in its space mission, he said during an interview on Sunday, adding the selection process for the astronaut would start in 2020, reports The News International.

Twitter reacts hilariously to how Pakistani PM Imran Khan will respond to ‘Howdy Modi’ event

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will jointly address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the mega "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday, which officials say is an "unprecedented" occasion, reflective of the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and the US.

Emphasising the new bonhomie in the India-US ties under the Trump administration, this is for the first time in recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies would be addressing a joint rally anywhere in the world. More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

Pakistan confirms Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9

Pakistan on Monday announced that the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor will be opened for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9.

The announcement was made during the maiden visit of local and foreign journalists to the proposed Kartarpur corridor in Narowal, some 125 km from Lahore, amidst fresh tension between India and Pakistan after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

