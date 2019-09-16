The government to announce new guidelines for private carpooling

The road transport ministry has drafted a guidelines for ride-sharing by private car owners. According to the guidelines the users should get KYC done. Moreover, the maximum number of rides will be limited to four per day, a government official told to Economic Times. The guidelines will be announced soon.
According to Economic Times, the centre wants to ensure that the carpooling is done on no-profit and no-loss basis. That means a vehicle owner must operate on a model where only the cost of the ride is split.
Now the carpooling will be done through mobile app only. Moreover, the car owner will have to declare trip details before starting a trip. The report also says that so far, the state governments are not getting any revenue from the carpooling revenues. However, the official told to Economic Times that, according to the new guidelines, if the state will not get any revenue then there may be a sudden clampdown and these apps will be shut.
To follow the new guidelines, carpooling apps such as Quick Ride and BlaBlaCar will have make some changes in their mobile applications. Moreover, according to the news report, cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola will need to develop a separate platforms to allow pooling by private vehicle owners.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)