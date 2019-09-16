Subramanian Swamy expects SC to rule in favour of Ram

Ayodhya: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the fundamental rights of Hindus override the property rights of the Muslims –- an indication of the curious logic that is at work when he says the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the construction of the Ram mandir in November this year.

"The Fundamental Rights of Hindu are above the property rights of the Muslims. Whenever there is a clash between the two, the Supreme Court always rules in favour of the fundamental rights," Swamy told the media persons on his visit to a temple in Ayodhya on his birthday.

He also said that he has full faith that a temple will be built on the disputed site. "I have been saying this for a long time that we will win. No one can take away my fundamental right to offer prayers at the site. When the order comes this November, people will celebrate," he said.

Subramanian Swamy, who was on a two-day visit to Ayodhya, celebrated his 80th birthday by offering prayers at the makeshift Ram temple and meeting prominent seers.

Speaking to India Today TV on Subramanian Swamy's remark, Babri masjid convener Zafaryab Jilani said, "He should avoid giving such statements in public as the Ayodhya title suit case is being heard daily in the top court. If the BJP leader has to express his views, he is free to approach the court."