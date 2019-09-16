Republican Party of India seeks 10 seats

New Delhi: BJP’s ally Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said he has demanded 10 seats to contest in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly poll.

“We have put forth the demand to contest 10 Assembly seats in the upcoming poll as we have a large vote share among the Dalits population.

We are certain that we will win at least 8-9 seats,” Athawale told ANI. The Assembly poll in the state are slated to be held later this year. In 2014, RPI, which was a part of BJP-led alliance in the state, had contested on eight seats.