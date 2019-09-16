PM Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday: Here’s how he celebrated his birthday since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate his 69th birthday with full enthusiasm. Since his tenure has begun, he has been celebrating birthdays in a very unique and out of the box manner. Here is the over-view of PM's different ways of birthday celebrations. The BJP will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (service week) from September 14 to 20 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. The seva saptah kicked off with BJP President Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta sweeping the floors at AIIMS in New Delhi.
2014- The year when he got assigned as Prime Minister, he celebrated his birthday by seeking blessings of his mother, Heeraba in Ahmedabad. He received Rs.5, 001 as a birthday gift from his mother, which he donated in Jammu and Kashmir relief fund. Also, he hosted a special dinner in Ahmedabad with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Modi turned 64 that year.
2015- This year was marked as the golden jubilee year of Indo-Pak War of 1965. Keeping this in mind Prime Minister Modi visited Shauryanjali, a military exhibition on his birthday. A ladoo of 365 kg was presented by BJP leaders in order to celebrate his 65th birthday. A NGO named Sulabh declared ‘Swachta Divas’ on the account of PM's birthday. Saina Nehwal who won the silver medal at World Badminton Championship in the same year, gifted her badminton racquet to Modi.
2016- Modi visited her mother's place to seek blessings in Gandhinagar. Later he joined the function where assistance was provided to special children at Navsari. It was celebrated by lighting 989 lamps simultaneously, this made an international record and also got marked in Gunnies Book of World record.
2017- On 67th birthday of Modi he inaugurated mega Sardar Sarovar Dam project. "Today, after the inauguration of the Narmada dam, the soul of Sardar Patel must be jubilant, blessing us all. He had envisioned the dam 75 years ago, even before independence. Imagine the great vision of the man who could dream so big for the sake of farmers," he said, according to IndiaToday report. Later he also visited to residence of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who died just a day before i.e. on 16th September.
2018- A year before, when he turned 68, he celebrated in his constituency at Varansi. He visited a primary school, and distributed some gifts also students got solar lamp, stationary, school bags and notebooks. He later offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Navajivan Trust, founded by Mahatama Gandhi, published the Gujarati version of the Exam Warriors by PM Modi. BJP ministers also presented 568-kg ladoo on 68th birthday of PM Modi.
What’s for 2019?
According to the reports published by IndiaToday, the initial day would be spend in celebrating the highest water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadiya in Narmada districts. Later PM would spend the day in his parliamentary constituency at Varanasi, also would interact with special students. Several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by PM Modi. These exhibitions will be organised in every district by BJP cadres to display the feat of the Central government under PM Modi's leadership.