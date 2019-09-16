No compromise on Kannada's importance: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid the controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Hindi, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday made it clear that Kannada is the principal language spoken in the state and its importance will never be compromised.

"All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state's culture," he said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda came out in support of Shah saying that Hindi is a "unifying" language but nobody is saying that it will boss over the regional languages.

"Hindi is a unifying language, it does not mean it will boss over other regional languages of the country, the three languages formula is accepted by us all. Even Prime Minister spoke on the floor of the House in the last session that all regional languages will be respected," Gowda told ANI.

Shah had triggered a political row on Saturday when he had said that it is important the country had one language reflecting its identity and only Hindi could unite the country.

The Home Minister's statements drew sharp reactions from Opposition parties, particularly those in the South.