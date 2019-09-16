J&K: State Administrative Council approves creation of 127 new posts under Chief Electoral Officer

Srinagar: The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Monday approved the creation of 127 posts of election assistants in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

The SAC met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik and approved the creation of 50 posts of Election Assistant (Senior Scale) in Level 4 (Rs 25500-81100) and 77 posts of Election Assistant (Junior Scale) in Level 2 (Rs 19900-63200), he said.

The official said the creation of the new posts would help in implementing various initiatives of the Election Commission of India like ERONET, BLONET, District Contact Centre and others, besides, addressing the promotion issues of the departmental candidates.

With the positioning of incumbents against these posts, the Election Department would be better equipped to provide efficient and timely services to the electors of J&K, complete time-bound assignments like updation of electoral rolls, enrolment of new voters, weeding out bogus or duplicate voters and providing of EPIC cards.