Human progress incomplete without innovative zeal: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and greeted the nation on the occasion of Engineers Day saying that human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal.

“Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on Engineers Day and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

India observes Engineers Day on September 15 on the birth anniversary of Visvesvaraya, who was a civil engineer and statesman, annually.

Visvesvaraya was born on this day in 1860 in a small village of Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. He passed away in Bengaluru on April 12, 1962.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted engineers on Engineers Day, describing them as those synonymous with diligence and determination.

Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution," he said.