Delhi: Woman sells 15-year-old daughter for Rs 1 lakh after selling toddler to trafficker

On Sunday, the Delhi Commission for Women has said that it has rescued a 15-year-old girl from outer Delhi’s Bawana. The 15-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her mother to a trafficker.

According to the Hindustan Times, the minor was told by her mother that they were going to her sister’s place in Badarpur, but instead took her to a hotel in Nizamuddin. The incident took place on September 8. The girl was taken to a hotel where a deal was struck, after which her mother told her that she had to go somewhere and that a man named Shahid would take her home.

But instead, the man took the girl to his place in Ishwar Colony in Bawana. The man then asked the girl to get ready in a wedding dress to force her into prostitution. The Delhi Commission for Women told the leading daily, that the man told the girl that her mother had sold her off for Rs 1 lakh. The girl found an escape and with Rs 10 in her pocket managed to get a shared auto-rickshaw ride back to her house in Bawana JJ Colony.

Later with the help of neighbours, she called Delhi Commission for Women after which she was rescued and a formal complaint was registered. The girl used to live with her mother, stepfather and four siblings. The police have registered an FIR under section 370A of the Indian Penal Code. The girl informed the Delhi Commission for Women that her mother had sold off one-year-old brother last month to a trafficker for Rs 1 lakh in order to repay a debt.