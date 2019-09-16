BJP launches week-long 'seva saptah' to mark PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 13 said that it would it will observe a 'Seva Saptah' (service week) from September 14 to 20 for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.
During the week, a plethora of social initiatives has been planned across the nation by the saffron party's cadres. BJP national general secretary Arun Singh told India Today, "If there is anybody who can solve problems faced by the poor people in the country, it is Narendra Modi. Therefore, on September 17, which is Narendra Modi's birthday, the BJP has decided to celebrate Sept 14-20 as 'seva saptah'."
Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off the party's "seva saptah" (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.
Shah, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party Working President J.P. Nadda, senior party leader Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here as part of the 'seva saptah' campaign. The party leaders also visited the patients admitted in the hospital. After cleaning the floors at the AIIMS, Shah told the media: "BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating 'seva saptah' from today. Our Prime Minister has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation and has worked for the poor."
During this long-week, various health check-up plans -- blood donation, eye check-up and operation camps -- will also be organised by the party workers for the needy people all over the country. Along with this, several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by PM Modi. These exhibitions will be organised in every district by BJP cadres to display the feat of the Central government under PM Modi's leadership.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)