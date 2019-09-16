Bihar: There is no respect and protection for mothers, sisters and daughters, tweets Rabri Devi

New Delhi: RJD leader and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi slammed the "demonic" Nitish Kumar-led government alleging that women were not safe in Bihar and criminals under the patronage of government have crossed all limits.

"The criminals protected and promoted by the 'demon government' of Bihar have crossed all limits of inhumanity. One of the victims of the world famous Muzaffarpur shelter home rape scandal was again gang-raped in Bihar. In Bihar, there is no respect and protection for mothers, sisters and daughters. The government is a failure," tweeted Rabri Devi.

A former inmate of Muzaffarpur shelter home was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Bihar's Bettiah on Friday. Police have registered an FIR against four persons and are investigating the case. Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit.