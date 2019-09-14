Akhilesh says all cases against Azam Khan would be withdrawn if SP comes to power

Lucknow: All cases lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan would be withdrawn if the Samajwadi Party (SP) comes to power, its president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday, drawing a sharp retort from Union minister Santosh Gangwar, who termed the assertion an “unrestrained gossip”.

According to an SP statement, Yadav made these remarks at Rampur, where he met Khan’s family at his residence and visited Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Urdu Gate and Rampur Public School International.

He assured the party’s full support to Khan, who is facing several police cases including those related to alleged land-grabbing. Authorities claim that the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, established by Khan in 2006, is built on government land.

Yadav told the media in Rampur, “Once the Samajwadi Party is voted back to power in UP, all the cases lodged against senior SP leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan will be withdrawn. The relationship with him is that of family and not of politics,” the statement said.

Yadav said he would meet Governor Anandiben Patel in this regard, if necessary. “I will inform her about the atrocities unleashed by the administration. Copies of all the FIRs lodged against Khan will be taken and a report compiled.”

He showered praise on Khan. “He has established fine Ali Jauhar University. He has fulfilled his dreams, and has made this institution for the bright future of children. Today, education is expensive. The varsity will help the youths from and around Rampur to get quality education. Azam sahaab has done a good job of securing the future of the children,” he said.