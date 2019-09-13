Delhi: Truck slapped with over Rs 2 lakh fine for several offences under MV Act

New Delhi: Driver and owner of a truck were slapped with fines amounting over Rs 2 lakh for various offences including overloading under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, near Mukarba Chowk in Jahangirpuri area here on Wednesday night.

The truck, registered in Haryana, was heading towards Bhalswa from Mubaraka Chowk when it was stopped and found carrying 18 tonnes more than its permissible loading limit.

The vehicle was challaned for a total amount of Rs 2,00,500 for various offences including overloading, driving without a licence, registration certificate, fitness certificate, insurance, pollution under test (PUC) certificate, and for not wearing a seat belt.

It was also penalised with Rs 20,000 for not covering construction material loaded in the truck. The truck driver and owner were slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 for overloading and an additional fine of Rs 36,000 for carrying 18 tonnes above the permissible limit.

Each extra tonne of overloading material attracted a fine of Rs 2,000 under the amended Act. The truck driver was fined with Rs 56,000 for overloading, and Rs 70,000 for other traffic violations and the owner was fined Rs 74,500 for various violations, amounting to a combined total of Rs 2,00,500.

The penalty was paid at the Rohini court here on Thursday. Since the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act on September 1, this is perhaps the highest amount of fine imposed for violation of rules in the national capital.