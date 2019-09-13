Delhi court extends Shivakumar's ED custody in money laundering case

New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday extended the ED custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar till September 17.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Shivakumar's custodial interrogation after the Enforcement Directorate sought 5-day extension of his custody.

The judge told the ED that it should take care of Shivakumar's medical requirements first and only then ask him questions.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before a Delhi court on the expiry of his 9-day custodial interrogation.