Why some have this cow allergy

PM Modi has said it is unfortunate that some people get rattled when they hear the word ‘cow’ – as if it is something regressive that will transport them to the 16th century.

The other word that unnerves them is ‘OM.’ He made the remarks while launching the National Animal Disease Control programme that aims at checking diseases that affect livestock.

Trust Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi to get provoked by an innocuous comment of the PM. ‘‘The cow is a sacred animal for our Hindu brothers but in the Constitution, the right to life and equality has been given to humans, I hope the PM will keep it in mind," said Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslameen (AIMIM).