Talks on change in leadership of Bihar NDA far from over

Patna: The differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Janata Dal-United (JD-U) over the chief ministerial candidate in the next Assembly elections in Bihar seem to be far from over, with BJP leaders continuing to up the ante on the issue.

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister's face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the next Assembly election, BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwari on Thursday termed his opinion as "personal".

"Only the opinions of Nityanand Rai, Bhupender Yadav, and BJP president Amit Shah's statement on the NDA's chief ministerial candidate should be considered as final," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Sanjay Paswan had earlier said that Nitish Kumar should step down as Chief Minister to make way for the BJP, followed by CP Thakur saying that the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA will be decided by top NDA leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was in Mongolia on an official trip when the talk of change in leadership in the ruling NDA in Bihar started.