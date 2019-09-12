Motor Vehicle Act is a 'Tughlaqi' order, says MP transport minister Govind Singh Rajput

Bhopal: Taking a jibe at Union government's Motor Vehicle Act, Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput on Thursday termed the act as a 'Tughlaqi' order.

"The Union government's Motor Vehicle Act is a 'Tughlaqi' order. Most of the fines are more than what a common man can afford. I don't want the people of Madhya Pradesh to face such hefty fines that they can't even afford. I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Kamal Nath regarding the same," the minister told ANI.

Rajput added, "The Central government is arrogant and that is the reason why they give 'Tughlaqi' orders these days. In most of their recent decisions, arrogance is reflected."

"I do agree that a hefty fine should be imposed on those who are caught for drunken driving. However, they should amend some parts of the act. This is the reason why we haven't implemented the act in the state. We will implement it soon after discussing all the aspects of the same with the Chief Minister," the minister said.

Commenting on the loss incurred due to heavy rainfall in the state, he said the government has extended all its support to revive the state.

"We have ordered all the district collectors to take a stock of the situation in the state. Our flood disaster management centres are operational round the clock. We are in touch with the officials working in these centres," he said.