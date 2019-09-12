INX Media case: HC seeks CBI's response on Chidambaram's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the CBI's response on a plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking bail in the matter.
Justice Suresh Kait issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Chidambaram's bail plea in which he has claimed that it was the case of "political vendetta".
The 73-year old-Congress leader also withdrew from the high court his plea challenging the trial court's order remanding him to judicial custody till September 19. The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23.
