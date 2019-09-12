Four arrested for supplying drugs to jail inmates in Greater Noida

Noida: Four men who allegedly supplied weed, hashish and other intoxicants to jail inmates were arrested from a court premises in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The men were held after drugs were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

"The accused would pass on small packets of weed, hashish and intoxicating capsules to the undertrials brought for hearing in the court," Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh said. The accused had been identified as Parvez, Rahil, and Santosh, police said.

Singh said 59 rolling packets, two packets and seven tablets of hashish, two packets of weed and around 150 capsules were seized from them. The accused would make small packets of cannabis and drug capsules, covering them neatly in polythene.

These small packets were then passed on to the jail inmates, who paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 for them, he said. "Some of the prisoners would swallow those packets and capsules. Since the packs would be covered in polythene, they would remain unchanged inside the body and would get ejected during excretion the next morning," the SP said.

"Inside the jail, a single drug capsule bought for Rs 500 was sold for Rs 1,000," Singh added. Multiple cases of attempted murder and robbery among others had been registered against the accused previously and they had spent time in jail also, police said. A fresh FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station and the accused were remanded in judicial custody by the local court, police added.