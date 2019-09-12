FCRA Case: CBI arrests three more accused

New Delhi: Three more people have been arrested by the CBI in a case of Rs 90 crore received by aviation consultant Deepak Talwar's NGO Advantage India in alleged violation of foreign exchange rules, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made late Wednesday evening after Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of Talwar, was taken into custody by the agency, they said. The agency also arrested Tarun Kapoor, Pradeep Sood and Jatin Wadhera in the case, they said. All the four arrested are likely to be produced before a special CBI court on Thursday.

The CBI suspects that Yasmin Kapoor played an active role in diverting funds received by Talwar's NGO Advantage India, the officials said. She was allegedly responsible for day-to-day working of companies linked to Talwar, they said.

Talwar is already in judicial custody following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July this year. He was deported from the UAE in January after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took him into custody. The case relates to allegations of mis-utilisation of foreign contribution, which were received under the CSR scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India.