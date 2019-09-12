CBI arrests MHA officer with Rs 16 lakh bribe money

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an employee of the Ministry of Home Affairs with Rs 16 lakh in bribe money, officials said.

A senior CBI official told IANS: "We have arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh posted as an section officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs in a trap case this morning with an alleged bribe of Rs 16 lakh."

According to the official, Singh was trying to extend favours in a case involving an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer .

CBI sources said that Singh was trying to influence a case involving an IPS officer and had approached the agency's investigating officer with an offer of Rs two crore to settle the matter.

However, the CBI official then alerted the agency's top bosses about the offer made by the MHA officer. "Then a trap a was laid and he was arrested with the first instalment of Rs 16 lakh," the source added. The source said that Singh is being questioned by CBI officials.