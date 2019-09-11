Top Surat builder kills self

Ahmedabad: Forty-six-year-old Haresh Savji Ravani, one of the top names amongst the builders fraternity in Gujrat's business capital of Surat committed suicide by hanging.

While trade sources attributed it to financial woes, the police said they were still investigating for causes leading to such an extreme step.

According to police sources ,Haresh hung himself from the ceiling fan in one of the rooms of his joy-n-joy weekend home on Monday.

Harish headed the realty firm Ravani Builders Pvt ltd and had many top of the line residential and commercial projects to his firm's name. He is survived by his wife Rekha and two teenage sons Utsav and Darshit.

The police confided that His family sources had said that Haresh was under medication for depression and had been hospitalized for sudden fall in blood pressure over a fortnight ago.

Trade sources aver that Haresh was under pressure of financial difficulties in business.However no immediate confirmation of the same was available.

