Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes dig at Nirmala Sitharaman, asks her to study state's model of economic development

Raipur: Taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's mindsets of millennial remark, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that both Ola and Uber are offering their services in the state and yet the automobile sector has grown.

"Dear Finance Minister, Both Ola and Uber are offering their services in our Chhattisgarh, yet the automobile sector has grown. The question is related to the economy of the country, so it is requested that you study the model of economic development of Chhattisgarh once. Employment has increased here too," he tweeted.

Earlier, Sitharaman had stated that the mindsets of millennial were adversely affecting the automobile industry as they prefer to use radio taxi services instead of buying own vehicle.

"The automobile and components industry has been affected by BS6 and the mindsets of millennial, who now prefer to have Ola and Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile," she had said.

It may be noted that the automobile sector has seen faltering sales in recent quarters.Domestic passenger vehicle sales skidded for the 10th consecutive month, falling from 287,198 units in August last year to 196,524 units last month and registering a 31.57 per cent decline.