Chandrayaan 2 is most trending hashtag in India

New Delhi: India's ambitious lunar mission - Chandrayaan 2 - has become the country's most trending hashtag on social media platforms such as Twitter, with 67,554 tweets in between September 1-9, a new study revealed on Tuesday.

SEMrush, the online visibility management company recently conducted the study on the lander Vikram in the period between September 1-9, which showed that Twitter is buzzing with Chandrayaan 2, the lander Vikram and ISRO.

According to the study, there have been 2,39,109 tweets dedicated to the mission. "India is showing great interest in the initiatives taken by ISRO. People are using Twitter as a platform to share their views on the mission.

It is overwhelming to see that despite the mission's result, people are being positive and neutral in their approach," said Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush.

"Moreover, Bollywood actor and influencer Akshay Kumar has a huge impact on audiences, especially after his film Mission Mangal, therefore, his tweet is the third most engaging tweet," Angulo said.

The tweets reveal mixed emotions of people as they tweeted 30.04 per cent positive tweets, 66.90 per cent neutral tweets and only three per cent negative tweets on the Moon lander Vikram.

Besides, #Chandrayaan2 continues to be the most trending hashtag on Twitter nowadays with a volume of 67,554, the study said. The other two most popular hashtags are #VikramLander(43,749) and #ISRO(38,619).

The study also found that tweets mentioning ISRO have gone majorly viral in the three days from September 6-9 with the number of tweets reaching 87,336.

The top two tweets by number on the social media platform have been tweeted by ISRO (@isro) with the highest engagements of 1,49,179 and 1,38,698, respectively.