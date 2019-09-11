Chalo Atmakur rally: TDP leaders put under house arrest in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Several TDP leaders were put under house arrest by the police on Wednesday morning as preventive measure restraining them from participating in "Chalo Atmakur" rally.

Also, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention at their residence in Amaravati today, following which Naidu sat on a hunger strike in protest.

In the Krishna district, former MLA and TDP leader Tangirala Sowmya was put under house arrested at Nandigama town. No sooner she was about to start for the rally, she was stopped and put under detention by police. Following which, she along with party workers sat on a protest in front of her house.

While TDP MLC, YVB Rajendra Prasad was put under house arrest at his residence in Vuyyuru town. He accused that the government is creating obstacles against "Chalo Atmakur" program.

Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya was put under detention at Novotel hotel. The police stopped Akhila Priya from coming out of the hotel room. A verbal altercation between ensued between Akhila Priya and the police.

TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging into political violence after coming to power in May. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

