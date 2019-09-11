AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi gets protection from arrest till Sept 13 in assault case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Wednesday moved to a special court and managed to secure protection from arrest for two days in a case pertaining to an alleged assault on a municipal corporation officer.

Hearing Tripathi's anticipatory bail plea, special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted him interim protection from arrest and posted the matter for Friday. Tiwari allegedly assaulted MCD inspector Ravinder Kumar Gupta when he was carrying out some cleaning work in Model Town area on September 5.

In his complaint to police, Gupta said that Tripathi arrived at the spot with his supporters, tried to obstruct the cleaning work and abused and thrashed him when he objected.

A case was registered against Tripathi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Adarsh Nagar Police Station.