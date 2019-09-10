Jharkhand mob lynching: Murder charges against 11 men accused in Tabrez Ansari killing dropped

The murder charges against 11 men accused in a fatal mob attack on 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand in June were dropped, said a report. The charges were dropped because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the police have said.

According to the Hindustan Times, Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charge under IPC Section 302 in their chargesheet filed against 11 accused in the death of Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by a mob that accused him of theft in Saraikela-Kharsawan nearly four months ago. Citing the “final post-mortem report” that Ansari died of “cardiac arrest”, and stating that it was “not a case of pre-meditated murder”, police filed the chargesheet last month under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"We filed a chargesheet under IPC section 304 because of two reasons. One, he did not die at the spot… the villagers did not have any intent to kill Ansari. Second, the medical report did not substantiate the murder charge. The final post-mortem report said Ansari died due to cardiac arrest and that a haemorrhage in the head was not fatal. The second medical opinion said the cause of death was a combination of cardiac arrest and the head injury,” Karthik S, Saraikela-Kharsawan SP, told the Indian Express.

Tabrez Ansari was thrashed for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" on June 18 on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle with two other young men in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan. He died from his injuries four days later on June 22 in a hospital. The incident was filmed by witnesses.