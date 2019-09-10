‘Hold collar of SP and collector to become big politician’: Chhattisgarh minister's lesson to students

Kawasi Lakhma, a Chhattisgarh minister, has offered up a shocking lesson in politics to school students, telling young children they should "grab the collars of the Collector and SP" if they want to become politicians.
The Chhattisgarh minister courted controversy after a video of him, in which he is heard purportedly saying he had advised a boy to "hold the collar of SP and collector to become a big politician", surfaced on Monday. Commercial Tax (Excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma had reportedly made the remark during a Teachers’ Day celebration on September 5 in a government school in Sukma district headquarter of the state.
The video was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the Congress minister is seen sitting among schoolchildren and heard narrating some recent incident of interaction with students. Lakhma is heard saying to some people who were not in the frame, that once he was asked by a student how he became a "big leader". "The boy asked me `how I became a big politician and what he had to do (to become a political leader)'. I told him to hold the collar of SP (superintendent of police) or (district) collector, he is heard saying in the video.
Students and others were seen laughing after his comment.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)