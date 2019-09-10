‘Hold collar of SP and collector to become big politician’: Chhattisgarh minister's lesson to students

Kawasi Lakhma, a Chhattisgarh minister, has offered up a shocking lesson in politics to school students, telling young children they should "grab the collars of the Collector and SP" if they want to become politicians.

The Chhattisgarh minister courted controversy after a video of him, in which he is heard purportedly saying he had advised a boy to "hold the collar of SP and collector to become a big politician", surfaced on Monday. Commercial Tax (Excise) and Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma had reportedly made the remark during a Teachers’ Day celebration on September 5 in a government school in Sukma district headquarter of the state.