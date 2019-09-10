Chinmayanand case: SIT searches Shahjahanpur woman's hostel room for 5 hours

Shahjahanpur: Members of a special investigation team on Tuesday searched the hostel room here of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her for a year.

The SIT members, accompanied by forensic experts, spent over five hours at the hostel to collect evidence in connection with her allegations against the former Union minister, college sources said.

The student and her family members accompanied the SIT members during the search, they said. The team, which reached the hostel around noon, remained in the room till past 5 pm, examining the postgraduate student's belongings.

After the search, the room was locked and sealed. The SIT, headed by Inspector General Naveen Arora, was set up by the Uttar Pradesh government on a Supreme Court directive. The woman appeared before the press on Monday, alleging that Chinmayanand had raped her, and also "physically exploited" her for one year.