Andhra: Second level warning issued for Godavari, water level rises in Krishna river

Kunchanapalli: Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management on Tuesday issued a second-level flood warning in Godavari basin.
In Kunavaram, the present level as of 1 pm on Tuesday was 38.40 metres, while the danger level is at 39.24 metres. At Polavaram reservoir, the present level is 28.13 metres.
In the Krishna River Basin, a rising trend in water level was seen at Sunkesula Nagarjunasagar, Pulichintala, Prakasam while Srisailam showed a steady trend.
The SDRF, Fire and NDRF personnel with adequate relief material have been deployed in flood-prone areas.
