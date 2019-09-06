Watch ‘Chandrayaan 2’ landing LIVE on Star and Disney India, at this time

India's ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated.

According to reports, Disney India, National Geographic, Hotstar, Star Plus and Star Bharat, will live telecast India’s mission to moon, across over 100 countries today, September 6, from 11.30 pm (6:00 PM GMT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch the event. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.

The Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.