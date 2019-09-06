Supreme Court notice to man in custody for 3 years without trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra Government on the petition of a person in custody for the last three years without trial.

Nikhilesh Dinesh Bakshi, who is languishing in jail, came in appeal after the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court rejected his bail on February 1.

The Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph issued notice returna­ble in 4 weeks on finding the case to be serious when Bakshi’s counsel said the only role ascribed to him is his vehicle was used to carry contraband while no recov­ery was made from him.

The counsel said even the char­ges have not been framed even after 3 years and 36 witnesses were cited by the prosecution. -Our Bureau