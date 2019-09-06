Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh meets victims of Batala factory blast

Gurdaspur: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met the people, who were injured in the fire that broke out in a fire-crackers factory in Batala, Gurdaspur district. The Chief Minister also visited the site of the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. It is our duty to see that those who are injured get proper medication. We have visited the site where this incident happened. There has to be some system... Crackers factories should not be there in crowded areas. We will see why it was allowed," Singh told media here.

"I can assure you that I will put a committee headed by Chief Secretary and the DGP, to check such factories in the state. We will shut the factories which do not follow regulations and norms. We will not allow these things to carry on," he added.