PM Narendra Modi refuses sofa kept for him at photo session in Russia, gets it replaced with chair

Vladivostok [Russia]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept specially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi is being welcomed by officials at the photo session. The Prime Minister was seen opting for the chair over the sofa. Following this, the officials replaced the comfortable sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture. "PM Narendra Modi's simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia," Goyal tweeted along with the video.