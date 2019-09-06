Panvel assault culprit to surrender

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to Prasad Rameshwar Rangeele, allegedly engaged by a hotel owner to assault an informant of the Panvel Municipal Corporation, to surrender within three weeks before the Kalamboli police station.

He had come in appeal against the Bombay High Court rejecting his anticipatory bail on July 8. The Bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and Sanjiv Khanna agreed to his counsel’s offer of surrender.

Rangeele was identified as the assailant following arrest of Ajay Gupta of Captain Hotel who had engaged him to assault the informant after a dispute between the hotel employees and the municipal workers.

The hotel employees were not segregating wet garbage and dry garbage and hence the municipal workers refused to take away the garbage. When the municipal supervisor approached the hotel owner for the segregation, the owner and his employee threatened the informant and he was assaulted on October 16, 2018, with a sharp-edged weapon on his back by the assailants who came on a motorcycle. Rangeele was identified following arrest of Ajay Gupta.