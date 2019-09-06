FIR registered against NRC coordinator for discrepancies in the list

Guwahati: Days after the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published, another complaint was filed against coordinator Prateek Hajela on Friday here alleging discrepancies in the list.

Krishal Samik Unnayan Parishad (KSUP) filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station demanding arrest of Hajela. "We lodged an FIR. We will move to move to the Supreme Court if the police do not act on our complaint," KSUP president Pradeep Kalita told ANI.

Earlier, two were registered against Assam NRC coordinator Hajela for alleged 'discrepancies' in the final list. Guwahati Police Commissioner had said that the police will investigate cases registered against the NRC coordinator.

"A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had announced when the final list was published on August 31. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh.