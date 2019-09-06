Chronology of events in INX media corruption, money laundering case

New Delhi: The following is the chronology of events in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases in which a CBI court on Thursday sent former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to two-week judicial custody.
May 15, 2017: CBI registers FIR in INX media case alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007.
Feb 16, 2018: ED lodges the money laundering case in this regard. CBI summons Chidambaram for questioning.
May 30, 2018: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case of CBI.
July 23, 2018: He moves Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case of ED.
July 25, 2018: High Court grants him interim protection from arrest in both cases.
January 25, 2019: HC reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both cases.
August 20, 2019: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas. It also declines Chidambaram's request to stay the order for 3 days to enable him to move an appeal in SC.
August 21, 2019: Chidambaram arrested in CBI case.
August 22, 2019: Chidambaram sent to four-day CBI custody, which was periodically extended till September 5.
September 5, 2019: SC dismisses his plea in ED case challenging high court order denying pre-arrest bail.
Chidambaram unconditionally withdraws petition challenging a non-bailable warrant issued by trial court and subsequent CBI custody. He was produced in special court, which sent him to Tihar jail for 14-day judicial custody.
