Top news of the day

Mumbai Rains: Water level recedes, NDRF teams on standby in Kurla, Parel, Andheri

While water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby in different parts of the city in view of heavy rainfalls predicted by the meteorological department. NDRF teams are kept on standby in Kurla, Parel and Andheri, said an official on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway also announced that three trains - Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat and Bandra T -VAPI - were cancelled due to heavy rains and water-logging at Nallasopara.

Train services restart in Mumbai after water level recedes

A lull in the rains offered much- needed respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal. Suburban trains came to a standstill and roads in low-lying areas were water-logged on Wednesday following a heavy downpour.

Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon, officials said.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains give rise to fear of leptospirosis and other monsoon-related ailments

For the third time this monsoon, pouring rains brought the country's commercial capital to a standstill with total disruption in road and rail traffic and flights on Wednesday.

Due to the heavy rains, water-logging was reported in many parts of Mumbai, which has raised the fear of leptospirosis and other monsoon-related ailments. This comes after people waded through flooded tracks infested with rodents.

30 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 118 delayed

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday. As per a live flight-tracking website, 14 incoming and 16 outbound flights were cancelled on Thursday. In addition, 118 flights were delayed, including 86 departure.

Mumbai court directs police to register FIR against Salman Khan for assaulting TV journalist

In yet another trouble for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Wednesday a Metropolitian Court ordered DN Nagar police to register an FIR against the actor and his two bodyguards for allegedly assaulting a television journalist. According to DNA, on June 25, Ashok Pandey, the television journalist, had moved to court seeking registration of FIR against Salman Khan.

Pandey alleged that Khan assaulted him after he tried to film the actor who was riding a bicycle. The court has directed the police to conduct a probe and submit a progress report by October 14.

