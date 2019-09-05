Top news of the day

Mumbai:
Mumbai Rains: Water level recedes, NDRF teams on standby in Kurla, Parel, Andheri
While water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on standby in different parts of the city in view of heavy rainfalls predicted by the meteorological department. NDRF teams are kept on standby in Kurla, Parel and Andheri, said an official on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Western Railway also announced that three trains - Surat-Mumbai Central, Mumbai Central-Surat and Bandra T -VAPI - were cancelled due to heavy rains and water-logging at Nallasopara.

Train services restart in Mumbai after water level recedes
A lull in the rains offered much- needed respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal. Suburban trains came to a standstill and roads in low-lying areas were water-logged on Wednesday following a heavy downpour.
Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon, officials said.


Mumbai Rains: Heavy rains give rise to fear of leptospirosis and other monsoon-related ailments
For the third time this monsoon, pouring rains brought the country's commercial capital to a standstill with total disruption in road and rail traffic and flights on Wednesday.
Due to the heavy rains, water-logging was reported in many parts of Mumbai, which has raised the fear of leptospirosis and other monsoon-related ailments. This comes after people waded through flooded tracks infested with rodents.

30 flights cancelled at Mumbai airport, 118 delayed
Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here were affected for the second day with cancellation of 30 flights and another 118 getting delayed on Thursday. As per a live flight-tracking website, 14 incoming and 16 outbound flights were cancelled on Thursday. In addition, 118 flights were delayed, including 86 departure.


Mumbai court directs police to register FIR against Salman Khan for assaulting TV journalist
In yet another trouble for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, on Wednesday a Metropolitian Court ordered DN Nagar police to register an FIR against the actor and his two bodyguards for allegedly assaulting a television journalist. According to DNA, on June 25, Ashok Pandey, the television journalist, had moved to court seeking registration of FIR against Salman Khan.
Pandey alleged that Khan assaulted him after he tried to film the actor who was riding a bicycle. The court has directed the police to conduct a probe and submit a progress report by October 14.

India:
INX media case: Special CBI Court sends P Chidambaram to Tihar jail till 19 September
In a double whammy, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 on a day when the Supreme Court also rejected his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had refused anticipatory bail to him in the INX Media case.
Giving its ruling on a CBI plea, the Special CBI court at Rouse Avenue allowed Chidambaram's application to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.


Chidambaram and son Karti get bail in Aircel Maxis case
Allowing anticipatory bails to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, Special CBI Judge O.P. Saini said they couldn't commit the same crimes as they no more held a position in the government.
"There is no possibility of the accused committing any similar crime again as they are not holding any official position in the government at present," the court said in the Aircel Maxis case.

HRD issues orders to declare five more universities as Institutions of Eminence
The Ministry of Human Resource Development on the advice of University Grants Commission (UGC) and the empowered experts' committee, issued orders to five universities conveying their declaration as Institutions of Eminence (IoE).
The Ministry of Human Resource Development had issued the orders on September 4. The five universities which have received the orders are IIT Madras, Banaras Hindu University, IIT Kharagpur, University of Delhi and Hyderabad.


PM Modi in Russia: India extends USD 1 billion line of credit for Far East development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended a line of credit worth USD one billion as part of its investment for the Far East region, during his address at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.
Addressing the plenary Session, the Prime Minister said, "For the development of Far East, India will give a line of credit worth USD 1 billion. My govt has actively engaged with East Asia as part of its 'Act East' policy.


Pakistan moves over 2,000 troops close to LoC, Indian Army watching closely: Sources
Amid tensions over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan has moved almost a brigade-size force in the Bagh and Kotli sector close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The troops who have been moved are from a peace location and for now have been stationed around 30 kilometres from the Line of Control, Indian Army sources said here.


SC rejects anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram in INX Media case
In a setback to former Union minister P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. The top court dismissed Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying him anticipatory bail in the case, saying economic offence has to be dealt with differently as it affects economy of the country.


Government to provide all possible support to crisis-hit auto industry: Nitin Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured the crisis-hit automobile industry of all possible support from the government, including taking up the demand of GST reduction with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Reiterating that the government would help the industry, the road transport and highways minister also said his ministry would give out 68 road projects worth up to Rs 5 lakh crore in the next three months to help generate demand for commercial vehicles.

PM Narendra Modi takes up Zakir Naik issue with Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday here took up with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in Malaysia.
Modi took up the matter with Mohamed during their bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media persons while briefing on the meeting.


